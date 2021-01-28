$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.15 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Resonant has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $304.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

In other Resonant news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $55,431.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $120,977.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,453.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,888 shares of company stock valued at $392,209. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Resonant by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Resonant by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

