671,850 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 671,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,000. Lumen Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of LUMN traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,277,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

