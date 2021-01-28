6,730 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in The Clorox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Clorox stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.78. 41,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,642 shares of company stock valued at $103,903,009 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

