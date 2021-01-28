$682.91 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report $682.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $676.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $688.91 million. Lazard reported sales of $708.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAZ. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,712,000 after buying an additional 835,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 555,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,734,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lazard by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 287,023 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 814,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 277,701 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. Lazard has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $46.94.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

