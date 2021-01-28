6,904 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.35. 10,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.33.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

