6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.04. 6D Global Technologies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 9,835 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About 6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD)

6D Global Technologies, Inc provides digital business solutions serving the digital marketing and technology needs of global organizations worldwide. The company's service portfolio includes mobile application development, digital and content management, marketing data analysis, marketing and creative solutions, and information technology (IT) infrastructure staffing.

