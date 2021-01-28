$7.21 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report sales of $7.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.90 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $11.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $11.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $54.21 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URGN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 36.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

