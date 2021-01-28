$7.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce sales of $7.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.35 million and the lowest is $6.83 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $2.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $17.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $19.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $61.43 million, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $77.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

