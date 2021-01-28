71,482 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.4% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 136,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 45,170 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 657.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,576 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $208.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

