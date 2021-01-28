729,900 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 729,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,567,000. Bilibili makes up 2.9% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Bilibili at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $7,040,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of -111.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

