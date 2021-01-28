$802.62 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $802.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $767.00 million and the highest is $840.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $871.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $960,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after buying an additional 61,302 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 467,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $78.48 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.