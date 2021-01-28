$866.40 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report sales of $866.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $876.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $859.40 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $954.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.90.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $349,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $25,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 682,419 shares of company stock worth $54,552,736. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.