$88.63 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post sales of $88.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.50 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $99.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $372.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.70 million to $374.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $399.67 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $410.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE LXFR opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Luxfer has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $433.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

