888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in January

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. 17,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,438. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

