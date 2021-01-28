8X8 (EGHT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT) recently:

1/25/2021 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $32.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

1/4/2021 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/29/2020 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/23/2020 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – 8X8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

12/16/2020 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.25 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $36.46 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. Research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,507 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

