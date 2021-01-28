8X8 PROTOCOL 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $112,625.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $112,625.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

