8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.54 million and $58,515.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002973 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.