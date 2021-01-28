9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NMTR stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 233,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,407,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

