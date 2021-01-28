$90,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce $90,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $150,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.58 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $5.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

MOTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 325,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $586,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,540. Corporate insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.79.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

