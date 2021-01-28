$90,000.00 in Sales Expected for SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) will announce sales of $90,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SenesTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $110,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SenesTech will report full-year sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $470,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $770,000.00, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $940,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SenesTech.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,471.89% and a negative return on equity of 272.97%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SNES opened at $1.94 on Thursday. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

