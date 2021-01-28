$925.50 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will report sales of $925.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $929.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $902.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of AWK opened at $156.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after acquiring an additional 216,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,397,000 after buying an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,516,000 after buying an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,409,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,033,000 after buying an additional 96,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

