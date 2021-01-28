95,598 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,249,000. Alibaba Group makes up 6.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $261.45. 344,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,564,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

