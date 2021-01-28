$96.89 Million in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to announce $96.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $120.77 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

