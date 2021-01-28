Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Capitalization Tops $16.32 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $16.32 million and $34.97 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00070479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.20 or 0.00905147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00052559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.91 or 0.04271645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017772 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

GHST is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 29,518,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,518,475 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

Aavegotchi Token Trading

Aavegotchi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

