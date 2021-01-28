ABB (ABB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ABB (NYSE:ABB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect ABB to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $29.82 on Thursday. ABB has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

