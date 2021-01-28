Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.