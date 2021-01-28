Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.78.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $117.78. The company has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.