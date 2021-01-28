Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

ABT stock opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average of $106.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $117.78.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

