AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

NYSE ABBV opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average is $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

