Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

ABCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abcam from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. Abcam has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abcam stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

