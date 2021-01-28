AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $51.50. 998,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,109,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics stock. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.