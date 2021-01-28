Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) (LON:ADIG) Shares Down 1.3%

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) (LON:ADIG)’s share price was down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.76 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 94.80 ($1.24). Approximately 245,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 445,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.25).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.41. The stock has a market cap of £295.38 million and a P/E ratio of -67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Get Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -357.14%.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.