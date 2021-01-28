Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Trading Down 0.3%

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85. 12,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 17,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

