Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Up 5.5%

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $25.69. 4,412,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 1,218,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

