Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Abiomed updated its Q4 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
Shares of ABMD stock traded up $26.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $355.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,614. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.32 and a 200 day moving average of $289.11.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.
About Abiomed
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
