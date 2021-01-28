Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Abiomed updated its Q4 2021

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $26.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $355.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,614. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.32 and a 200 day moving average of $289.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

