Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Piper Sandler

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $36.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.21. 25,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.32 and a 200-day moving average of $289.11. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $353.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $244,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

