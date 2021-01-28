Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Price Up 19.4%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares rose 19.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 5,297,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 684% from the average daily volume of 675,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 313.53% and a negative return on equity of 61.90%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

