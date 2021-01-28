Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 922 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,576 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.