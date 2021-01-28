Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 1,526 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,763,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after buying an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,607,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.96. 68,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,999. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.