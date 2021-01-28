Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 5,056 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 265,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 103,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $30.71. 1,928,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,083,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $265.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

