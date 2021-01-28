Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $102.27 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 25.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $382.81. The stock had a trading volume of 323,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,462. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $387.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.33 and a 200 day moving average of $350.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

