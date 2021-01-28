Abyss Token Tops One Day Volume of $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.01 or 0.00891638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.97 or 0.04319106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

