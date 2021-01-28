Accel Wealth Management Invests $1.42 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 117,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

