Accolade (ACCD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) recently:
- 1/15/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.
- 1/15/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Accolade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “
- 1/6/2021 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “
- 12/22/2020 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “
- 12/15/2020 – Accolade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “
- 12/8/2020 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ ACCD traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.32. 1,324,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,409. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $3,221,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,255,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
