Achain Market Cap Achieves $6.63 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00072657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.00890091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04355902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017889 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 983,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.