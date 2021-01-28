Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0059

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $166,265.61 and $57,235.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,067,900 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.