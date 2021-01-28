Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATVI stock opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Several analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

