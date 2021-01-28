Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $122.99 and last traded at $124.08. Approximately 562,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 628,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.02.

A number of research firms have commented on AYI. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 97.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

