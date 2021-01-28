ad pepper media International N.V. (APM.F) (ETR:APM) Shares Up 4%

ad pepper media International N.V. (APM.F) (ETR:APM) shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €5.20 ($6.12) and last traded at €5.20 ($6.12). 36,166 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.00 ($5.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.20 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.10.

ad pepper media International N.V. (APM.F) Company Profile (ETR:APM)

ad pepper media International N.V., through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: ad pepper media, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper media segment provides performance marketing agency services specializing in lead generation.

