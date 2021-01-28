Adams Plc (ADA.L) (LON:ADA) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Adams Plc (ADA.L) (LON:ADA) shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 8,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 8,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The company has a market cap of £6.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.51.

Adams Plc (ADA.L) Company Profile (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

